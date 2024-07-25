USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution

240725-N-NF288-035 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Saenz, from Kingsville, Texas, stands watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Sea of Japan, July 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

