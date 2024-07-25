USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution

240725-N-NF288-016 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2024) Cmdr. Justan Caesar, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), left, and Quartermaster Seaman Javier Delgado, from Miami, right, pose for a photo during a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Sea of Japan, July 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

