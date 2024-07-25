Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240725-N-NF288-008 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Nathan Quaintance, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, stands watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, July 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

