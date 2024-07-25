USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution

240725-N-NF288-008 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Nathan Quaintance, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, stands watch during a sea-and-anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, July 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

