    Royal Australian Navy Mine Warfare Clearance Driving Office [Image 6 of 6]

    Royal Australian Navy Mine Warfare Clearance Driving Office

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Royal Australian Navy Mine Warfare Clearance Diving Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Zilko, leads the Mine Counter Measures Exercise Planner as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 in Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Imagery Specialist Corporal Nicole Dorrett)

    Planning for Mine Warfare training at RIMPAC 24

