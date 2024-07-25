Royal Australian Navy Mine Warfare Clearance Diving Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Zilko, leads the Mine Counter Measures Exercise Planner as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 in Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Imagery Specialist Corporal Nicole Dorrett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 21:09 Photo ID: 8553735 VIRIN: 240724-D-RU939-1431 Resolution: 3600x2501 Size: 3.3 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Australian Navy Mine Warfare Clearance Driving Office [Image 6 of 6], by OR-6 Nicole Dorrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.