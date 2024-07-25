Bravo Co. Performs MOUT Training at MCTAB

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a patrol during military operations on urbanized terrain training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 18, 2024. The Marines conducted this training using special effects small arms marking systems, small-caliber rounds filled with color paste that leave a visible mark wherever they hit, to strengthen confidence under pressure and achieve any mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

