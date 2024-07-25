Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Co. Performs MOUT Training at MCTAB [Image 2 of 5]

    Bravo Co. Performs MOUT Training at MCTAB

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute close quarters combat drills during military operations on urbanized terrain training at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 18, 2024. The Marines conducted this training using special effects small arms marking systems, small-caliber rounds filled with color paste that leave a visible mark wherever they hit, to strengthen confidence under pressure and achieve any mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 19:57
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
