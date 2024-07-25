39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Damian Spooner, right, I Marine Expeditionary Force assistant chief of staff, speaks with Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Anabel Abreu)

