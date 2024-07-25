U.S. Marine Corps Col. Damian Spooner, right, I Marine Expeditionary Force assistant chief of staff, speaks with Gen. Eric M. Smith, the 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, during a visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Anabel Abreu)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 19:22
|Photo ID:
|8553615
|VIRIN:
|240726-M-DD765-1051
|Resolution:
|6101x3969
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MIG [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Anabel Abreu Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.