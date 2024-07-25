Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World War II Navy Veteran Receives Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal

    World War II Navy Veteran Receives Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha P Montenegro 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (July 25, 2024) Richard E. “Dick” Miralles walks toward the California State Capitol Building, July 25, 2024. Eighty-one years after serving as an Aviation Radioman-gunner in World War II 99-year-old Miralles received a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal for meritorious achievement in aerial flight during 85 combat missions as an Aviation Radioman 2nd Class from 16 August 1942 to 25 July 1943. (Courtesy Photo by Jolie Orban)

