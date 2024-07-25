World War II Navy Veteran Receives Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (July 25, 2024) Richard E. “Dick” Miralles walks toward the California State Capitol Building, July 25, 2024. Eighty-one years after serving as an Aviation Radioman-gunner in World War II 99-year-old Miralles received a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal for meritorious achievement in aerial flight during 85 combat missions as an Aviation Radioman 2nd Class from 16 August 1942 to 25 July 1943. (Courtesy Photo by Jolie Orban)

