United States Naval Academy Midshipman conduct a live-fire range with Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23, 2024. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:49 Photo ID: 8553494 VIRIN: 240723-M-AV179-1146 Resolution: 5440x3060 Size: 1.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.