United States Naval Academy Midshipmen learn close quarters battle tactics with Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2024. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:49 Photo ID: 8553478 VIRIN: 240725-M-AV179-1157 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 7.47 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.