Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC [Image 6 of 7]

    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Jones 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen learn close quarters battle tactics with Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 25, 2024. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:49
    Photo ID: 8553478
    VIRIN: 240725-M-AV179-1157
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC
    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC
    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC
    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC
    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC
    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC
    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    Naval Academy
    USNA
    Marine Raiders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download