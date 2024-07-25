Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCS Cadets ruck at Talladega Speedway [Image 9 of 9]

    OCS Cadets ruck at Talladega Speedway

    TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Officer Candidate School Cadets ruck six miles along the track at Talladega Super Speedway, June 11, 2024. The Alabama National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, located at Fort McClellan, tests and trains Soldiers aspiring to become commissioned officers upon graduation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 17:32
    Photo ID: 8553462
    VIRIN: 240611-A-NI040-5762
    Resolution: 5759x3552
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS Cadets ruck at Talladega Speedway [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

