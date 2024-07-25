OCS Cadets ruck at Talladega Speedway

Officer Candidate School Cadets ruck six miles along the track at Talladega Super Speedway, June 11, 2024. The Alabama National Guard’s Officer Candidate School, located at Fort McClellan, tests and trains Soldiers aspiring to become commissioned officers upon graduation. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8553462
|VIRIN:
|240611-A-NI040-5762
|Resolution:
|5759x3552
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|TALLADEGA, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
