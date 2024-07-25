Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Therapy dog visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 5 of 5]

    Therapy dog visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Tuukka, a registered therapy dog with Pet Partners, meets with Sailors and civilians at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 14, 2024. Pet Partners trains and registers therapy dogs to improve human health and well-being through the human-animal bond. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Tuukka

