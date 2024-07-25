Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 3 MD HHC are shown here on Range 24 during Zero and Grouping. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 14:37
    Photo ID: 8553031
    VIRIN: 240726-A-IE493-1042
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 539.58 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING – 26, JULY 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix 3 MD HHC – ZERO AND GROUPING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download