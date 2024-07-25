Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8]

    VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 17, 2024) An Aviation Ordnanceman detaches a panel on an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 17. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8552050
    VIRIN: 240717-N-NO724-1009
    Resolution: 4021x2681
    Size: 858.8 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culinary Specialists of USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepare Meals
    Culinary Specialists of USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepare Meals
    Culinary Specialists of USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepare Meals
    Culinary Specialists of USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepare Meals
    Culinary Specialists of USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepare Meals
    VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt
    VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt
    VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CSG-9
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download