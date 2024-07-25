VFA-211 Conducts Routine Maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 17, 2024) An Aviation Structural Mechanic inspects an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 17. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

