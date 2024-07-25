A pair of Soldiers prepare to fire blank rounds using a M-2 .50 caliber machine gun July 24 as members of the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, based in New York, complete the final live fire exercise on the Turner Drop Zone as part of their Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 11:18
|Photo ID:
|8552044
|VIRIN:
|240718-O-HX738-2984
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, Reloading the M-2 during a mock defense [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.