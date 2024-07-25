Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reloading the M-2 during a mock defense [Image 3 of 3]

    Reloading the M-2 during a mock defense

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    A pair of Soldiers prepare to fire blank rounds using a M-2 .50 caliber machine gun July 24 as members of the 366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, based in New York, complete the final live fire exercise on the Turner Drop Zone as part of their Annual Training at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8552044
    VIRIN: 240718-O-HX738-2984
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Reloading the M-2 during a mock defense [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-Fire Training
    New York
    Massachusetts
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    366th Engineer Vertical Construction Company

