U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 17, 2024) A Culinary Specialist cuts and prepares peppers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 17. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 11:16 Photo ID: 8552043 VIRIN: 240717-N-NO724-1005 Resolution: 4837x3225 Size: 819.19 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culinary Specialists of USS Theodore Roosevelt Prepare Meals [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.