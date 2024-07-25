Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Houston

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stacy M Cooper 

    147th Attack Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Colonel Bif French, 147th Attack Wing Commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Bennie Belvin, 147th Attack Wing Command Chief, stand by to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris at the 147th Attack Wing, Ellington Field JRB July 24, 2024. Harris is the keynote speaker at the American Federation of Teachers' 88th national convention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stacy Cooper)

