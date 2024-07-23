NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Builder 1st Class Ryan Keeton, left, and Utilitiesman 2nd Class Jacob Deel, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, review plans at the project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 24, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 08:28 Photo ID: 8551823 VIRIN: 240725-N-VF045-1030 Resolution: 5753x3835 Size: 2.23 MB Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 at work in Rota [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.