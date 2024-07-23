NMCB 11 at work in Rota

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Ahosivi Litili, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a skid steer to compact earth at a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 24, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    seabees
    mwd
    construction
    NMCB 11
    doghouse

