NMCB 11 at work in Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Zach Koffman, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a skid steer to move earth at a project site onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 24, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

