CNO Visits the Philippines

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti salutes during a welcome honors ceremony prior to meeting with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., in Manila, July 26, 2024. During Franchetti’s visit to the Philippines she emphasized the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the U.S. Navy’s commitment to freedom, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

