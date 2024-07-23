Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Visits the Philippines [Image 4 of 12]

    CNO Visits the Philippines

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti salutes during a welcome honors ceremony prior to meeting with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., in Manila, July 26, 2024. During Franchetti’s visit to the Philippines she emphasized the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines, and the U.S. Navy’s commitment to freedom, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8551802
    VIRIN: 240726-N-OK726-3032
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits the Philippines [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

