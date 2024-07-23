U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for takeoff during night flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on July 25, 2024. The MV-22B Ospreys conducted night flight operations to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Devin M. Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 04:54 Photo ID: 8551660 VIRIN: 240725-M-AR522-1282 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 21.31 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Conducts Night Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Devin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.