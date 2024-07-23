Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Conducts Night Flight Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    31st MEU Conducts Night Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for takeoff during night flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on July 25, 2024. The MV-22B Ospreys conducted night flight operations to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Devin M. Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 04:54
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
