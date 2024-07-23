240726-N-FI026-1444 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Antonio Juarez, from Senecia, S.C, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) fires a M4 rifle during a gun qualification while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Live-Fire Small Arms Qualification Aboard USS America (LHA 6), by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.