    Live-Fire Small Arms Qualification Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    Live-Fire Small Arms Qualification Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240726-N-FI026-2676 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 26, 2024) Chief Gunner’s Mate Jace Jones from Modesto, Alaska, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) fires a M18 during a gun qualification exercise while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 26. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

