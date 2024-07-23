Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Boxer Conduct Vertical Replenishment

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 hovers over the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while delivering cargo in the Pacific Ocean July 24, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

