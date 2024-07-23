Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Boxer Conduct Vertical Replenishment

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Benjamin Montgomery, an air traffic control navigational aid technician assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, passes boxes of food into a freezer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

240724-M-YF186-1082