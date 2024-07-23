Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Boxer Conduct Vertical Replenishment

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kevin Vargas, a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Texas, moves boxes of food down a conveyer during a during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 24, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

