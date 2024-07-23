Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Boxer Conduct Vertical Replenishment [Image 1 of 7]

    Marines, Sailors Aboard USS Boxer Conduct Vertical Replenishment

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 picks up cargo from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) before delivering it to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean July 24, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 01:46
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    ACE
    HST
    Combat Cargo
    Navy
    USMCNews

