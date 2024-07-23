Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general by governor [Image 5 of 8]

    Washington National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general by governor

    OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard, was promoted to the rank of major general by Washington state Governor Jay Inslee during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia, Wash., July 23, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8551380
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-YS961-1450
    Resolution: 4002x2668
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Washington National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general by governor [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Promotion
    National Guard
    Washington Governor
    Inslee
    Gent Welsh

