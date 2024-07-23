Washington National Guard adjutant general promoted to major general by governor

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard, was promoted to the rank of major general by Washington state Governor Jay Inslee during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia, Wash., July 23, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|07.23.2024
|07.25.2024 22:40
|8551379
|240723-Z-YS961-8433
|4626x3084
|1.71 MB
|OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, US
|2
|0
