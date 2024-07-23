Orient Shield 24 AMB

U.S. Army Maj. Erwin Marcinak, Executive Officer of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, begins the live fire exercise (LFX) air mission briefing (AMB) for 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) leadership at Aibano training area, July 23, 2024. The AMB is a coordinated staff effort during which Aviation and unit commanders approve an air assault plan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

