    Orient Shield 24 AMB [Image 5 of 6]

    Orient Shield 24 AMB

    JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Capt. Christian Nill, Bayonet Company Commander, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, presents the concept of operation for 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) for an upcoming live fire exercise (FTX) during the air mission briefing (AMB) to key leadership at Aibano training area, July 23, 2024. The AMB is a coordinated staff effort during which Aviation and unit commanders approve an air assault plan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8551220
    VIRIN: 240723-A-PI875-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, Orient Shield 24 AMB [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Arianna Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OrientShield24
    OS24

