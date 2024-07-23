Orient Shield 24 AMB

U.S. Army Capt. Christian Nill, Bayonet Company Commander, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, presents the concept of operation for 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) for an upcoming live fire exercise (FTX) during the air mission briefing (AMB) to key leadership at Aibano training area, July 23, 2024. The AMB is a coordinated staff effort during which Aviation and unit commanders approve an air assault plan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

