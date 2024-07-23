Orient Shield 24 AMB

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joey Williams, Commander of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, briefs the Commander's intent and desired end state of the 2024 combined field exercise (FTX) between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during the air mission briefing (AMB) at Aibano Training Area, July 23, 2024. The combination of forces operating together under one mission increases the lethality of our armies by eliminating capability gaps and strengthening strategic advantage within the INDOPACIFIC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

