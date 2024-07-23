Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Orient Shield 24 AMB [Image 3 of 6]

    Orient Shield 24 AMB

    JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joey Williams, Commander of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 11th Airborne Division, briefs the Commander's intent and desired end state of the 2024 combined field exercise (FTX) between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) during the air mission briefing (AMB) at Aibano Training Area, July 23, 2024. The combination of forces operating together under one mission increases the lethality of our armies by eliminating capability gaps and strengthening strategic advantage within the INDOPACIFIC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Arianna Zavala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8551218
    VIRIN: 240723-A-PI875-1020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.49 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 24 AMB [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Arianna Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Orient Shield 24 AMB
    Orient Shield 24 AMB
    Orient Shield 24 AMB
    Orient Shield 24 AMB
    Orient Shield 24 AMB
    Orient Shield 24 AMB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OrientShield24
    OS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download