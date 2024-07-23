HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) departs JBPHH during RIMPAC 2024

Royal Canadian Navy offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 25. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug.1. The world`s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Robinson)

