Collaboration improves surgical recovery process for EACH patients

Thomas Belanger, the Assistant Clinical Nurse Officer-In-Charge of Preadmissions Testing for the Evans Army Community Hospital Post Anesthesia Care Unit, and Sam Payne, a registered nurse in the PACU, demonstrate the capabilities of the hospital's new Phase II Extended Observation room, which streamlines the process for recovering surgery patients, and increases capacity in the family care ward.

