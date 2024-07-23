Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Collaboration improves surgical recovery process for EACH patients

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Thomas Belanger, the Assistant Clinical Nurse Officer-In-Charge of Preadmissions Testing for the Evans Army Community Hospital Post Anesthesia Care Unit, and Sam Payne, a registered nurse in the PACU, demonstrate the capabilities of the hospital's new Phase II Extended Observation room, which streamlines the process for recovering surgery patients, and increases capacity in the family care ward.

