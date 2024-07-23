Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commander Tour 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    Honorary Commander Tour 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Matthew Hammock, 20th Bomb Squadron honorary commander, uses a tool to detect radioactive material at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 19, 2024. Airmen briefed the honorary commanders about innovation and process improvement they have developed unique to Barksdale AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 16:36
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    program
    community
    2nd Bomb Wing
    honorary commander tour

