    Top Readers of Summer Reading Program

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MCCS Barstow hosted a party for the end of the Summer Reading Program in McTureous Hall at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Ca. on July 25. Activities, crafts, snacks, and ice cream were at the event to recognize the top readers from the summer and celebrate a total of 117,869 minutes, with 97 registered readers.
    Congratulations to Joann Rafferty, Abigail Gutierrez, Hailleigh Rafferty, and Kristi Baker for being the top readers!

