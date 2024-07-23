Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldiers pose [Image 1 of 3]

    Iowa Soldiers pose

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Reed 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jesse Nester (middle), and two other infantrymen assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, pose for a photo during a rotation of xCTC at Camp Ripley on July 20, 2024. These Soldiers spent weeks in the Camp Ripley training area, where they trained in a simulated combat environment. XCTC is designed to test platoon-level proficiency and build readiness in the Iowa Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Reed)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 15:29
    Photo ID: 8550343
    VIRIN: 240720-A-NS148-3470
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    This work, Iowa Soldiers pose [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ryan Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa National Guard
    133rd Infantry Regiment
    Exportable Combat Training Capability Exercise
    XCTC 2024

