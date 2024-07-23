Sgt. Jesse Nester (middle), and two other infantrymen assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, pose for a photo during a rotation of xCTC at Camp Ripley on July 20, 2024. These Soldiers spent weeks in the Camp Ripley training area, where they trained in a simulated combat environment. XCTC is designed to test platoon-level proficiency and build readiness in the Iowa Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8550343
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-NS148-3470
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
This work, Iowa Soldiers pose [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ryan Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.