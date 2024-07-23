Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice [Image 3 of 3]

    ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Petty Officer Second Class Marcus Wood reenlisted in the U.S. Navy at a small ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, July 19, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8550064
    VIRIN: 240719-N-DU371-1002
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice [Image 3 of 3], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice
    ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice
    ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLCJ Sailor Spotlight: ABF2 Wood reenlists, has reenlistment advice

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download