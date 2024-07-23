Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marking the 76th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. armed forces, federal workforce

    Marking the 76th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. armed forces, federal workforce

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.1950

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    President Harry S. Truman shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Williams on Oct. 13, 1950. Truman signed the executive order integrating the U.S. armed forces on July 26, 1948. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.1950
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:52
    Photo ID: 8550022
    VIRIN: 240725-D-AB123-2000
    Resolution: 709x559
    Size: 77.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marking the 76th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. armed forces, federal workforce, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marking the 76th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. armed forces, federal workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    DEI
    Executive Order 9981
    President Truman
    Executive Order 9980
    military integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download