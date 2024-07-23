The Bull Rider

A bull rider rides his bucking bull shortly after the riding bull was let out of his enclosure during Cheyenne Frontier Days’ bull riding championship at the Cheyenne Rodeo Grounds, Wyoming, July 20, 2024. Since its inception in 1897, Cheyenne Frontier Days has become an iconic celebration of Western culture, offering a unique blend of rodeo competitions, live entertainment, and historical reenactments that draw visitors from around the world. This year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days theme, ‘Year of the Cowgirl’, highlights the spirit and strength of Western women throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

