    The Bull Rider [Image 8 of 10]

    The Bull Rider

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    The cage is opened for a bull rider during Cheyenne Frontier Days at the Cheyenne Rodeo Grounds, Wyoming, July 20, 2024. Since its inception in 1897, Cheyenne Frontier Days has become an iconic celebration of Western culture, offering a unique blend of rodeo competitions, live entertainment, and historical reenactments that draw visitors from around the world. This year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days theme, ‘Year of the Cowgirl’, highlights the spirit and strength of Western women throughout history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8550019
    VIRIN: 240720-F-HE787-1569
    Resolution: 5267x3762
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bull Rider [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rodeo
    Wyoming
    Airman Magazine
    USAF
    Cheyenne Frontier Days
    AFGSC

