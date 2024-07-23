Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State employee retires after 18 years

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Mark Young with the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, is coined by Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, during his retirement luncheon at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, July 25, 2024. Young has been with the 139th since 2006 as a state employee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    State employee retires after 18 years

    ANG
    Retirement

