DABALA, Ghana (June 26, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate at a community relations event with students of the Larve D/A Primary School in Dabala, Ghana, June 26, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 09:10
|Photo ID:
|8549401
|VIRIN:
|240626-N-PH765-1004
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|DABALA, GH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion in Ghana [Image 2 of 2], by SN Vincent Pay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.