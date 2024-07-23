Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion in Ghana [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCB 11 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion in Ghana

    DABALA, GHANA

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Vincent Pay 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    DABALA, Ghana (June 26, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate at a community relations event with students of the Larve D/A Primary School in Dabala, Ghana, June 26, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8549401
    VIRIN: 240626-N-PH765-1004
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: DABALA, GH
    NMCB 11 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion in Ghana
    NMCB 11 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion in Ghana

    seabees
    usmc
    comrel
    NMCB 11
    8th esb

