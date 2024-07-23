NMCB 11 and 8th Engineer Support Battalion in Ghana

DABALA, Ghana (June 26, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, participate at a community relations event with students of the Larve D/A Primary School in Dabala, Ghana, June 26, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

