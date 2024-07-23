NMCB 11 and 8th ESB in Ghana

NUTEKPOR-SOGAKOPE, Ghana (June 18, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, and Marines assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, brush finish a concrete pad for a boat storage facility construction project onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope, Ghana, June 18, 2024. NMCB-11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay)

