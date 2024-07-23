Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KY NG IN BAT DAGIR Humvee gunnery crew training [Image 4 of 4]

    KY NG IN BAT DAGIR Humvee gunnery crew training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members from the Kentucky National Guard Infantry Regiment, Delta Company, complete M240 Humvee live fire gunnery training at Fort Knox, Kentucky July 16, 2024. The culminating table 6 certified each Humvee crew to deploy as a gunnery element.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8549378
    VIRIN: 240716-O-GF376-9008
    Resolution: 5020x3347
    Size: 357.95 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Knox
    Army
    National Guard
    Kentucy

