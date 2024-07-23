240725-N-QR506-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2024) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Corporal Hector Arevalo, from Denton, Texas, conducts maintenance on a VMM 262 MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 07:40 Photo ID: 8549346 VIRIN: 240725-N-QR506-1084 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 478.3 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MV-22B Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6), by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.