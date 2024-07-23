Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MV-22B Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MV-22B Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240725-N-QR506-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2024) Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Corporal Hector Arevalo, from Denton, Texas, conducts maintenance on a VMM 262 MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 07:40
    Photo ID: 8549346
    VIRIN: 240725-N-QR506-1084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 478.3 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B Osprey Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6), by SA Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download