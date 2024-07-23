Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inert Bomb Load Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 8]

    Inert Bomb Load Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240725-N-FC892-1956 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2024) Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load an inert GBU-12 bomb onto a F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    This work, Inert Bomb Load Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

