240725-N-FC892-1956 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 25, 2024) Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load an inert GBU-12 bomb onto a F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 25. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024 07:20 Photo ID: 8549336 VIRIN: 240725-N-FC892-1956 Resolution: 5568x3456 Size: 7.43 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Inert Bomb Load Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.